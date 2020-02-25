Xbox Games With Gold March 2020 List Revealed

Microsoft has now announced the free games you can get if you have Xbox Live Gold. It’s actually a pretty decent month of games this time around!



The first game Microsoft announced for Games with Gold March 2020 is the Xbox One version of Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season. This is the full version of the game so you can enjoy the whole story. The game is available from March 1st to March 31st.



The second game you can get for Xbox One is Shantae: Half-Genie Hero. This is a fun and enjoyable 2D style platformer. The game is available from March 16th to April 15th.



The Xbox 360 also has two games. Remember, the Xbox 360 games are also backwards compatible with the Xbox One.



The first Xbox 360 game available is Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. This action adventure game from Konami is downloadable on March 1st to March 15th.



Lastly, 360 owners can also download Sonic Generations which is one of the more decent Sonic games released to date. The game is available March 16th to March 31st.



To know more about the games listed above, check out the official descriptions as posted by Microsoft.

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Return to the streets of Gotham and punish the criminal element in Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season. As both Batman and Bruce Wayne, you’ll need to navigate uneasy alliances while undertaking a perilous series of deceptions. With the return of the Riddler to terrorize the city, and an even larger threat on the horizon, how deep into the darkness will Batman descend?

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

There’s a mysterious crime spree sweeping Sequin Land, and only Shantae can save the day! In this beautifully rendered 2-D platformer, send monsters flying using Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack or transform into powerful creatures using her magical Belly Dance. Defeat the masterminds behind each caper and faceoff against her ultimate nemesis, the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Dracula returns once again in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. Weakened and yearning for release after centuries of sleep, help Dracula return to his famous castle to regain his old powers to defeat Satan. Taking place in both medieval and modern times, the final dramatic showdown between good and evil begins, in this epic open-world adventure.

Sonic Generations

Sonic’s universe is thrown into chaos in Sonic Generations. Thrown back in time by a mysterious new power, interact with some very familiar characters from the past including a younger version of himself! With this thrilling team-up, save their friends, defeat their enemies and discover who is behind this diabolical deed.