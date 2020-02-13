Half-Life: Alyx launches for PC via Steam on March 13

Valve announced today that a new Half-Life game titled, Half-Life: Alyx will launch for PC via Steam on March 13 for $59.99.

Half-Life: Alyx is a VR title compatible with Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest with PC and link cable and Mixed Reality devices. Sadly, no PlayStation VR support.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam: