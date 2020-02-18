AO Tennis 2 1.04 Update Patch Notes Shoot Out

Big Ant Studios has now released a new patch for AO Tennis 2 today. The patch should be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



On PS4, the new AO Tennis 2 update is version number 1.04 and it’s around 780 MB in size. The size will vary depending on the version of the game you have on another platform.



The same patch will be released for the Nintendo Switch, although it won’t be coming until a later date.



The update also adds Petra Kvitova, Alexei Popyrin and Taylor Fritz to the roster.



Anyway, Big Ant Studios announced the new patch over on the official Facebook page. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Improvements

-Improvements to load times.

-Improvements to game performance.

-Improvements to injury system

-Improvements to reflex animations

-Improvements to shot reach range



Tuning

-Tuned AI unforced error rate

-Tuned Clay and Grass court bounce speed physics

-Tuned side spin physics

-Tuned AI serve direction

-Tuned difficulty levels

-Tuned career decline of on-disk players



Misc

-Resolved cases where unforced errors were not allocated to statistics

-General stability improvements



PC

-Added support for Ultrawide monitors