The Witcher 3 for Switch gets version 3.6 update today

New features include touch control support, save file integration with other platforms, and more

CD Projekt is pleased to announce today that The Witcher 3 for the Nintendo Switch will be getting version 3.6 sometime today that adds a new feature and fixes certain bugs. to further improve the gameplay.

One of the new features introduced in The Witcher 3 version 3.6 for Switch is the addition of the touch control support. In addition, the developer also finally added save file integration with GOG, Steam, and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

Find below the list of new changes:

Update 3.6 — list of changes:

Added touch control support.

Added save file integration with GOG, Steam, and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

Added more text languages (in selected regions).

Added more graphical options.

Added multiple performance optimizations.

Fixed various visual and functional bugs.

Various gameplay and crash fixes.

While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind:

Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.

If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch’s Cloud Save feature won’t be able to recognize it.

Additional voice-over languages, added as free downloadable contents in selected regions, will follow later.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.