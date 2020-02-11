New AO Tennis 2 Update Patch Available On PC

Developer Big Ant Studios has now released a new update for the PC version of AO Tennis 2.



Aside from the usual bug fixes, the update for AO Tennis 2 also includes some new licensed players for you to play as too.



Big Ant Studios has the update is available now on Steam. The same update will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms at a later date.



Anyway, the patch notes were posted on the official Facebook page. You can read all of the details posted down below.

Features

Ultrawide Monitors are now supported.

Developers comment: We’ll give ongoing support for Ultrawide beyond the version that is now available.

Players

Addition of new playable characters: Petra Kvitova Alexei Popyrin Taylor Fritz



AI

Tuned AI unforced error rate.

Tuned Clay and Grass Court bounce speed physics.

Tuned side spin physics.

Tuned AI serve direction.

Tuned difficulty levels.

Tuned career decline of on-disk players.

Bug fixes