The Terminator Is Invading Ghost Recon Breakpoint

After the Predator invaded Ghost Recon Breakpoint a few weeks ago, now another movie legend will be available to fight in a limited timed event.



Ubisoft has now announced that The Terminator will be available to fight in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The missions will be based on the 1984 film when the Arnold Schwarzenegger character was a bad guy.



The Terminator game modes will be available from tomorrow and it’s playable on PC, PS4, Xbox One and even Google Stadia.



If you want to know more details, check out the trailer and official press release info posted below.



“Ubisoft has announced a partnership with StudioCanal that will bring the Terminator to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint. The free event will feature multiple mission settings, enemies and dialogues inspired from the original 1984 The Terminator movie. The event will be available for all players starting tomorrow, 9am GMT on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Windows PC, UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service,* and Stadia, the new generation gaming platform from Google.



Entirely playable in solo or co-op, the Terminator Live Event will have players gear up and face an unexpected threat from the future in a new story arc taking place in a new location on Auroa.



Two main narrative missions will be introduced, during which players will have to rescue and partner with Rasa Aldwin, a woman coming from the future, in the hope of stopping the Terminators’ plans. These two missions will be available starting 29th January and 1st February, respectively, and will remain in-game once the event ends. In addition, players will be able to face the challenging T-800 cyborgs in daily warfare and interception missions.



Upon completing missions during the live event which will run from 29th January to 6th February, players will be rewarded with exclusive items inspired by The Terminator, including the movie’s iconic punk outfit, as well as exclusive new Terminator weapons and vehicles. In addition to the rewards granted by completing the event’s missions, players will be able to further customise their Ghosts with two Terminator-inspired packs, allowing players to fully transform into the Terminator or Kyle Reese in-game.



The Terminator Live Event comes as part of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Episode I, and follows the launch of the first raid in franchise history as well as a series of free updates that brought major improvements to the game. The game will continue to receive regular updates in the coming months, in line with the commitment made in the Moving Forward letter to expand and improve the game based on player feedback.”