Code Vein ‘Hellfire Knight’ DLC coming tomorrow

According to a listing on the Microsoft Store, Bandai Namco’s Code Vein will be getting its first major downloadable content titled Hellfire Knight tomorrow, January 29.

Players who have purchased the Season Pass for Code Vein will be getting it for free, while those who have not will have to purchase it individually. In addition, players who have bought the Deluxe Editon of the game, will also be getting the DLCs free of charge. Just like as promised, Hellfire Knight will feature new weapons, Blood Veils, alternate costumes, new areas, and more.

Find below the overview of the DLC, via the Microsoft Store listing:

New powerful foes await in the first Code Vein downloadable content, “Hellfire Knight.” In addition to new weapons, Blood Veils, and blood codes being added, alternate costumes for your partners are now obtainable from newly added areas in the Depths.



This add-on is also available as part of Code Vein Deluxe Edition, which features both the full game and the Season Pass that gives access to additional downloadable content.

Code Vein is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Check back with us sometime this week for our review coverage of CODE VEIN’s first downloadable content. Stay tuned.