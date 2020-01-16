Metro Redux coming to Switch next month

Deep Silver and developer 4A Games announced today that Metro Redux is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 28 both in physical and digital format.

Metro Redux for Switch will feature both Metro games; Metro 2033 redux and Metro Last Light Redux. The game was first launched on PlayStation 4, Xboox One, and PC in August 2014.

According to 4A Games, the Switch version of Metro Redux is developed in-house and will have the previously released downloadable content. Those who will purchase the game in physical form will experience no extra download.

In addition, those who purchase the game will receive The Ranger Cache pre-order pack that contains the following items:

Metro Redux pin badge set

Game case sleeve

Double sided alternate artwork inlay

Four double sided art cards

A2 double sided poster

Here’s an overview of the game, via 4A Games:

In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age.



The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival, with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside.



You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat.



But will they even listen? Rather than stand united, the factions of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever.

Check out below the Metro Redux Switch version announcement trailer: