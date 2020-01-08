The Surge 2 ‘Kraken’ DLC launches January 16

Available free of charge for those who have the Season Pass or Premium Edition

Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck 13 Interactive announced today that the highly anticipated The Surge 2 ‘Kraken’ DLC will launch across all available platforms on January 16.

Players who have purchased the Season Pass for The Surge 2 will get the DLC free of charge. It is also available for those who have bought the Premium Edition of the game.

In addition, players who have bought the Premium Edition will get the URBN Gear Pack, the Public Enemy Weapon Pack, and Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack.

Here’s more information on the Kraken DLC via Focus Home Interactive:

The “Kraken” expansion adds hours of narrative-driven content with a brand-new storyline and location, as well as a wealth of new weapons, implants and armor to discover and craft. On the outskirts of Jericho City, enter the VBS Krakow, a massive decommissioned aircraft carrier retrofitted as a retreat for the rich and famous. Battle robot pirates, deranged security systems, and an imposing new boss, each with their own unique combat mechanics. Fight hard and uncover the truth behind the desolate military vessel!

Check out The Surge 2 Kraken DLC teaser trailer below:

The Surge 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.