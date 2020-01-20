This Week’s New Releases 1/19 – 1/25; Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind and More

It can always be hard following a jam packed week, which makes this lackluster week all the more underwhelming. This isn’t to say there is nothing worthwhile releasing, just that you’ll probably end up playing things from last week or waiting until Journey to the Savage Planet and more release next week.

The most notable release this week is Kingdom Hearts III‘s DLC Re Mind. A lot has been said about this expansion and will ideally add to the franchises legacy in a positive way. Regardless of how good or bad it ends up being, it will still be exciting to see more added to that adventure.

Joining it are a number of indie games, with the most notable being EarthNight. After being announced sometime ago, the unique art style and direction of this title makes it more than a little interesting. Maybe not enough to sell the whole experience but certainly enough to justify giving it a look or two.

For anyone wondering what else is releasing this week, you can find the full list below:

Monday 1/20

DragonScales 3: Eternal Prophecy Of Darkness (PC)

Find Me: Horror Game (PC)

Tuesday 1/21

Psilkyo Shooting Stars Alpha (Switch)

Super Kickers League (PC)

Lumini (PS4)

Ember (Switch)

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (PC)

Wednesday 1/22

Lumini (PS4)

Balthazar’s Dream (PS4/Vita)

Wat Theatre: Blood Of Winter (PS4)

Thursday 1/23

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (DLC) (PS4)

EarthNight (PS4)

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Switch)

Utawarerumono: Mask Of Deception (PC)

Utawarerumono: Mask Of Truth (PC)

Sega Ages Shinobi (Switch)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PC)

Friday 1/24