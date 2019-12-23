Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Adds Ardyn Izunia

Today a number of rather exciting announcements were made for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, including a new character and some interesting additions.

Joining all the other legends in Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is Ardyn Izunia from the recently released Final Fantasy XV. His addition is hardly a surprise and it’s honestly shocking it took this long to add him. One of the main themes of the franchise is including the main protagonist and antagonist and considering Noctis Lucis Caelum is already there, it was only a matter of time before he was added.

Those interested can find him on arcades starting Dec. 24, 2019, with his console release set for Jan 9, 2020.

In addition to Ardyn Izunia joining the fight, Rinoa Heartilly and Sephiroth will be getting a third form and fifth weapon. While Rinoa is a new design that paints her in a different light, to the point of not realizing it is her on first glance, it’s an interesting change of pace. Her new weapon is also Seraphim Heart. Despite Rinoa looking rather different, fans should immediately recognize Sephiroth’s third form.

Anyone remotely familiar with Final Fantasy VII should instantly recognize his Safer Sephiroth form, which is the final boss of the game. This is honestly one of the more enjoyable additions to the game and something that should delight a number of different fan bases. Along with the new form, his additional weapon is Life Fragment.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Arcades.