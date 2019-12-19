AO Tennis 2 Creator Tool Now Available To Download

Big Ant Studios has now released a new AO Tennis 2 app on PC that allows you to create your own players and stadiums.

To gear up for the release of AO Tennis 2 next month, you can download the official content editor tool on PC via Steam.



Any content you create can then be uploaded on the cloud and this can then be downloaded on any platform you buy the game on afterwards!

For more info about the editing tool, watch the video and read the press release info posted down below.

The game releases on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 9th, 2020.

“BIGBEN and Big Ant Studios are pleased to release a new video introducing the content editor in AO Tennis 2, the second game in the official Australia Open game series. With a user-friendly and comprehensive interface, the AO Tennis 2 player community now has access to an extensive range of customisation options to express themselves and create unique content including players, stadiums and scenarios

You’ll be able to customize the look of your player down to the smallest detail with a variety of options: height, face, apparel and even a logo. Users can also share their creations online and cross-platform support means that users can access all community-created content, regardless of what console they’re playing on. From 9 January, this will include all existing creations from the first AO Tennis game.

BIGBEN and Big Ant are also pleased to announce that from today, players are able to download AO Tennis 2 Tools on PC via Steam. A free application that will allow you to get stuck in and start creating all your custom content, you’ll be able to then upload your creations and have them ready to download to any platform once AO Tennis 2 releases. “