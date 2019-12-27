Astro A10 Gaming Headset Down to $10

For anyone looking for a decent headset for very little, Dell currently has the PlayStation version of the Astro A10 for only $10.

While this is a far cry from their Astro A40 or A50 gaming headsets, the Astro A10 found its own niche and features that allow it to stand out. These include the flip up mic to mute feature people associate with Astro, along with being tuned with Astro audio.

When speaking with Astro at E3, they mentioned the big design philosophy behind the Astro A10 was less being the best budget gaming headset and more being the most durable. As someone who has messed with them, you can legitimately twist the headset and not break them. I’ve actually done it a number of times and have yet to break them, standing as a real testament to their durability.

Despite this deal being limited to the PlayStation 4 version, potentially meaning this is an unintended glitch, this is a wired headset that uses a 3.5 mm connection. So, regardless of it being the Xbox, PlayStation or Switch version, it can be used on anything that has a headphone jack or can be adapted over. For this reason it makes a solid choice for anyone looking to get a basic headset, would like a back up, wants something for a child and/or just needs something that does the job on every platform.

Just make sure to hurry, as this glitch or potential sale won’t last long. And, for anyone looking to get it earlier, you might want to try your luck matching at places like Best Buy, since Dell is widely considered a legitimate price match source. It might take some doing or lead to some fun conversations but should be something they can match in store or online.