Seven Game Modes Revealed For AO Tennis 2

AO Tennis 2 will be released next month and developer Big Ant Studios has now announced all of the game modes you can play.



AO Tennis 2 will have more game modes than what appeared in the first game that came out roughly two years ago. The announcement of game modes was revaled on the game’s official Facebook page.

The game modes include: Play Now (Casual Match), Australian Open, Scenario, Competition, Career, Training and Online.



The game will be released on January 9th, 2020 for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can read more about the game via the Steam listing posted below.

A PLAYING FIELD MADE FOR YOU, BY YOU

Use the comprehensive Academy editing suite to create a player just like YOU as well as your own courts, or you can download thousands of community creations.

THE BEST PLAYERS IN THE WORLD

See how you compare to the big names on the ATP & WTA circuits, including Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Angelique Kerber and many more.

A COMPLETELY REDESIGNED CAREER MODE

Set out to conquer the world rankings in a singles career or in doubles with a friend. Manage your Reputation, sponsors and performance to reach the top.



NEW GAME MODES

Relive legendary matches or create new challenges using the scenario editor.