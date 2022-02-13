Ganymede (Base Game) & Moon Expansion Review

Launching into the skies, players will transport meeples from Earth through space, past Mars to ships on Ganymede. This is a game for 2 – 4 players, published by Sorry We Are French. Hachette Boardgames UK sent us the game and expansion for the review.

From the publisher’s website:

A DEVELOPING AND BOARD BUILDING GAME FOR 2 TO 4 PLAYERS

In Ganymede, the resources (the Settlers) are not spent but moved from one place to another thanks to the Space Shuttle cards used during the game. Settlers only return to the supply when a Settler Ship takes off, granting players victory points.

On his turn, the active player performs one of the following 3 actions:

Recruit Settlers by placing a Settler tile on top of their player board

Use a Shuttle card to transport the Settlers listed on it to Mars, then to Ganymede

Discard Settler tiles to perform Basic Actions (Recruit Settler, Adapt Settler, Transfer Settler, Gain Reputation, Draw Settler Ship)