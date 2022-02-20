Sherlock Case Connection Announced (BBC Studios & Lucky Duck Games)

Lucky Duck Games and BBC Studios recently announced a partnership with the BBC to create board games based on their hit Sherlock television series. The Sherlock series starred the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, whom will be in the game as it uses stills from the series.
A quick overview directly from Lucky Duck Games:
- This is a multi-game agreement based on the hit TV series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.
- The first title will be Sherlock: Case Connection coming to retail in Q2 2022.
- The game will be available in English, French, Italian, and Polish in the US, Canada, UK and EU (language availability may vary by region).