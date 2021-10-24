EPOS H6Pro Review

Joining H3 Hybrid is EPOS’ new flagship H6Pro. Instead of focusing on Bluetooth and other features, H6Pro is designed with hardcore gamers in mind. With better quality components, strict wired interface, slight improves and more, it’s clear why this their latest flagship. However, just because some things have changed, is it enough to sell players on H6Pro or does it fall short in other ways?

As we saw with the H3 line, EPOS has continued with their more gamer-esque packaging. In fact, there are only a couple changes between H6Pro and H3 Hybrid. While both mention the brand message and only a couple key features (high quality, open back and detachable boom mic arm here), the biggest changes are on the inside. Instead of having a lift up flap, EPOS went with a lift up box, similar to a high end computer or Apple product.

Inside is the same foam packaging, complete with accessories below, except more foam is included on the top of the box for H6Pro. It gives it a slightly more premium look, one hardcore gamers will likely appreciate. Upon looking at H6Pro, there are a couple things that immediately come to mind.

The first is how nice the open back design looks, as it gives H6Pro a more futuristic look, and color. EPOS refers to the color as “Sebring Black,” a somewhat common color that is black with a hint of blue. However, product photos and glam shots suggest it’s the other way around. After getting a good look at it, I would actually say the headset is closer to a midnight blue or dark navy than black.

In terms of design, a lot of thought clearly went into H6Pro. Not only does the positioning of the open design look great, there are a lot of small touches that improve the experience. This includes the metal slider being dyed a similar color to the headset, breathable earpads and a headband that is nice to the touch. It’s a nice quality package, one that didn’t cause many issues during long gameplay sessions.

Since I reviewed H3 Hybrid and H6Pro side-by-side, it really highlighted the differences open back provides. The design is more commonly found on higher end headsets, with very few gaming headsets opting to include it. This is due to the open design letting sound escape the headset, drawing unwanted or needed attention. For example, when testing it my girlfriend could hear herself when used with a microphone. In exchange for that, players are given substantially better sound stage.

This made Back 4 Blood a completely different experience. With H3 Hybrid I could get a decent idea where special Ridden were and make calls as needed. H6Pro doesn’t change the core experience, both headsets let me know threats were to my back left or off to the distance, it just gave the world so much more presence. I could feel the birds flapping around me, an explosion had the full impact and it really brought the experience to life in a way you don’t commonly see on a headset at this price point.

Honestly, this is where H6Pro really shines. Any game that has a more open experience will give the sound room to breathe. The world will often feel more alive, details are easier to make out and the experience is just so much more rich.

Another recent title that was improved by this was The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Initially the monsters aren’t at the forefront, they’re a series of sounds and clicks far off in the distance. H6Pro helps bring out that sensation of being lost in an open area, making their looming threat all the more terrifying.

Likewise, this helped with music immensely. You get a better idea of positioning and other details that better mimic how it would sound if it was actually being played. It made them an easy choice over something like H3 Hybrid, as that fullness is a big part of the experience.

Beyond sound, the included microphone is also pretty good quality. Not only was it a little clearer than H3 Hybrid and similar units, it worked well for intense sessions or key moments, like a Snitch appearing in Back 4 Blood. It also boasts the amazing detachable boom mic, along with its own magnetic covers, making it a solid choice.

EPOS H6Pro Review Verdict

For the money, H6Pro is easily one of the better headsets I’ve reviewed. The open back design brings a certain fullness to games that can be hard to go back to. With sound all around you, it is the difference between hearing a click to your right to hearing a click off to the distance indicating bad things are going to happen. There are going to be tradeoffs, like H6Pro is strictly wired, features limited buttons and no mixing but it makes up for it in experience. But if you’ve been looking for a good open back headset without breaking the bank, I strongly recommend H6Pro.

[Editor’s Note: EPOS H6Pro was provided to us for review purposes.]