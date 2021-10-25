WizKids 4D Settings Stone Bridge Review

WizKids has recently released a brand new product in their 4D Settings Dungeons & Dragons line, the Stone Bridge. This huge 3D bridge comes pre-painted and in multiple sections, with a range of accessories, from chains to guard huts. In one encounter this could be a complete bridge with a troll beneath, and the next time adventurers come across the bridge it could be half collapsed and present a challenge for adventurers to get across. However, is this a set piece to add to your 3D terrain collection? Let’s find out!

Straight out of the box you’ll notice that the bridge comes in 6 pieces. The top layer has two sloped pieces with a middle removable flat section to lengthen the bridge. To give the set additional height, which will comfortably let miniatures fit underneath, are three riser pieces. For the bridge ends to sit on are bridge riser dirt slopes, with a bridge riser stone center block for the middle piece to sit on.

The three pieces of the bridge itself securely fit together. This is thanks to the interlocked style design. Not only does this aid in it staying together, it also looks perfect when the parts are used separated as a cracked crumbling bridge. The Riser sections are a touch more fiddly to line up but once together on the table the stunning bridge is there in all its glory. Plus, the bridge can always be used without the riser sections.

Coming with a range of accessories, it is possible to customize the look of the bridge, past the length and height. One of the issues we had with WizKids’ The Tower set was that there was little to change it up. Via the accessories players can flank one end with guard huts, string chains across or have simple topped stone posts. Along the bridge players can have those stone toppers in the middle, or replace them with heads on spikes, to make it seem like the adventurers are entering a more threatening area.

There are a number of the accessory items that could be used regardless of if the bridge is in play. The moss covered guard huts for example could easily flank a road at the entrance of a town or a castle keep. Two guards are also included that could be used in the huts, along the bridge or in any jail cell in the land. Then, there are a few generic scatter terrain items such as rubble piles, wooden barricades and sign posts which could be used anywhere – though one down says “toll bridge” slightly limiting its use. A nice touch is the mud bases which are included that on their own are useless. However, these allow the heads on spikes to be used as their own terrain items – as well as part of the bridge.

Coming pre-painted allows the Stone Bridge to instantly hit the table after it arrives. The bridge itself and the majority of the accessories are certainly painted to a strong standard. The bridge itself isn’t completely a monotone grey. With some hints of green moss it thankfully isn’t just one colour grey. This gives it enough of a difference to look realistic and not simply plastic. Out of all of the set pieces it’s the two end risers which seem lacking in quality, when it comes to the paint job. Some of the stone colour has split onto the grass and even then the mud/grass is acceptable at best – with no highlights and a simple brown mud and one green grass colour.

Featuring a 1 inch grid, encounters can easily take place on and across the bridge. It’s built into the stone design, so while clearly marked the grid it isn’t too in your face to ruin the aesthetic of the bridge. Unfortunately, the same grid isn’t extended down the riser sections up to the bridge. While it would have been hard to get a subtle grid into this terrain type, the WarLock Tiles show that WizKids can accomplish this. While WarLock Tiles may not be the best fit around the bridge, sitting it on a playmat truly creates a scene for a decent sized encounter to occur.

WizKids has created another epic 4D Settings location with this Stone Bridge set. Much like with The Tower, there is certainly a wow factor that the bridge brings to the table. The design allows the bridge to be used in a number of situations, perhaps a short bridge over a river in one encounter and then a longer part broken taller bridge in the next. The paint job only helps to further bring the location to life, and get it to the table without the faff of painting. The risers are the weakest aspect of the set, by not including any grid and not receiving the same love and care for the aforementioned otherwise solid paint job. A number of the accessories included will be easy to use over and over again and everytime the Stone Bridge hits the table it’ll be a special adventure that night!

