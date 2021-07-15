Shin Megami Tensei V new story trailer released today

Available now for pre-order

As we are nearing the release of Shin Megami Tensei V, Atlus released today a new story trailer for the game.

The latest trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V will give players a glimpse of the factions, friends, and the conflicts between the gods and demons.

Shin Megami Tensei V is the latest entry in the Shin Megami Tensei saga. Fans can look forward to a story that is filled with tragic choices, and sacrifices as players fight through a demon-infested wasteland.

Check out below the new story trailer:

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on November 12 for Switch. The game is available now for pre-order.