Overwatch 3.15 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Blizzard has now released a brand new update for Overwatch today on all platforms on July 20th, 2021.



The biggest addition to today’s update for Overwatch is the Summer Games 2021. This is a special game mode and it also comes with many different cosmetic items.



The game also has many bug fixes made too. You can read the full patch notes below from the official website.

SUMMER GAMES 2021

It’s time for the 2021 Summer Games! Get wild with Lúcioball Remix, the craziest version of your favorite ball-based sport. Take on the cutthroat competition of Copa Lúcioball Season 5. Celebrate the summer with legendary skins including Poolside Ashe, Sprinkles Mei, and Mermaid Symmetra. Unlock these and more, along with Summer Games items from previous years!

Learn more about this year’s Summer Games Event on the Overwatch website.

GENERAL UPDATES

General

Funky Baptiste’s Immortality Field device now resembles a disco ball

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that resulted in replay lists appearing empty

Fixed a bug that causes players to receive an error message when whispering between different platforms

Fixed a bug that caused the text chat scroll bar to not function on console

Fixed a bug that prevented console players from reporting BattleTags

[Affected Platforms] Fixed a bug that caused gyro sensitivity to be reduced when playing with PC players

Heroes

Mei

Fixed a bug with Mei’s Blizzard that allowed it to fall into a small section of collision on King’s Row

Workshop