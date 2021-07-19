Fortnite Update 3.23 Patch Notes (v17.20)

Epic Games is soon to release a brand new update for Fortnite on Tuesday morning on July 20th.



If you are playing the PS4 version of Fortnite, the patch number should be 3.23. Otherwise for everyone else the patch is known as version 17.20.



The update comes with a ton of new content as well as bug fixes. You can read the full details below via the game’s Trello board.

New Features

Preferred Item Slots This setting sort your pick-ups in the inventory slot you designate for more control over what goes where. Enabled by default with a default selection for everyone



Battle Royale

The button for Arena Division/tournament details is currently unresponsive on controller. We’re aware the button for Arena Division/tournament details is currently unresponsive on controller. We’re working on a fix for this issue.

‘Hold Inventory button’ shortcut for accessing the Crafting menu is not working. The ‘Hold Inventory button’ shortcut for the Crafting menu simply leads to the Inventory menu instead of the Crafting menu.

Epic Chests may sometimes not provide any weapons in Arena. We’re aware that sometimes players may search an Epic Chest in Arena and receive no weapon. We’re investigating the issue.

Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles. We’re aware of an issue preventing players from using a Fishing Rod while in the passenger seat of a Motorboat or in the pick-up bed of an OG Bear truck.

Props drive vehicles erratically. Driving a vehicle while Disguised as a Prop causes the vehicle to drive erratically.

Cannot open Cosmic Chest if a player left the team. If a player leaves the team during a match, the team will be unable to open up a Cosmic Chest in the match.

“Bars” showing up as 0 in the Lobby upon opening the game. Upon opening the game, players’ Bar total will show up as 0 in the Lobby. This issue is visual only: players still have all of their Bars.

Cosmic Chest timers may remain on screen if a Bounty is poached. Players may continue to see the Cosmic Chest timer at 0:00 if they have an active Bounty that is poached by an enemy player while they are opening the chest.

Fire temporarily disabled in Battle Lab. To address a stability issue, fire has been temporarily disabled in Battle Lab.



Creative

Player can encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of Island. We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of the Island.



Save the World

Saurian Vigor perk stops working after respawn The Saurian Vigor Perk (Restores Health every 5 seconds) would stop working after a player respawned.



General Issues