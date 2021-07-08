Dreams 2.28 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Media Molecule has now released a new update to the PS4 version of Dreams today.
The new Dreams update is version number 2.28 and it’s out now. If you are playing the game on PS5, they have released a 60fps boost!
A new adventure has also been added to the game. You can read the full patch notes from the official blog.
What’s New?
- Dreams and Mercedes-Benz: A multi-level future adventure co-created by the coMmunity, Media Molecule and Mercedes-Benz.
- PS5 Dreamiverse UI 60fps: Dreamers on PS5 will notice things look and feel real smooth when moving around the Dreamiverse, because we upped the UI to 60fps!