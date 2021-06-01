The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood now available for PC/Mac and Stadia

Bethesda released today the latest chapter in the ESO saga, The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood for all PC/Mac and Stadia players.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is the latest chapter that offers over 30 hours of new story content in the new region of Blackwood. Console players will have to wait until next week, June 8 for the release of the chapter for consoles.

Here are some of the new features of the new chapter:

New Companion System

New Zone: Blackwood

Rockgrove, a fresh 12-player Trial

Oblivion Portal World Events

Additional Delves, Public Dungeons, Quests, World Bosses, and more…

Check out the official cinematic launch trailer below: