EPOS Announces B20, a Sleek New Streaming Microphone

Following a recent focus on gaming, EPOS announced their first stand alone streaming microphone, B20.

The “studio quality” microphone, which EPOS boasts a resolution of 24-bits instead of the usual 16-bit like the iconic Blue Yeti, is designed with streamers in mind.

Not only does it go with a rather sleek look, EPOS made the bold choice of placing all the buttons on the side. While this makes them stand out, this makes it a lot easier to to change between cardioid, stereo, bidirectional and omnidirectional patterns and other controls typically located behind the microphone.

In addition to that, B20 boasts a rotating arm that allows it to tilt to the side if you have it on the stand or do the same connected to a boom arm. And, with the headphone in and USB-C connection on the bottom, it shouldn’t get in your way during an intense stream or casual conversation.

Those interested in trying B20 can currently purchase it from EPOS directly for $199.99.