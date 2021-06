HyperX announced a new colorway, pink, for their popular budget friendly gaming headset, Cloud Stinger.

For those unfamiliar with the headset, Cloud Stinger is designed to be a lightweight headset that is comfortable, built to last and deliver good sound for the money.

The headset is available starting today and will cost $49.99. And for those not interested in pink, the black version is currently on sale for $34.99