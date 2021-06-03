Heavy Metal Icewind Dale D20 Set & 7 RPG Dice Set Review

Ultra Pro has just released two Heavy Metal Icewind Dale themed dice sets, a D20 Dice Set and a 7 RPG Dice Set for Dungeons & Dragons. Coming with an Icewind Dale white and blue colour palette, the dice in both sets are as the name suggests weighty metal dice. That weight makes them dance across the table differently to plastic dice when rolled, with impactful thuds as they bounce.



This isn’t the first Icewind Dale themed dice set we have reviewed. Despite not coming in a dice tray of sorts, these sets do have a more premium feel. The Heavy Metal Icewind Dale D20 Set is the smaller of the two sets, featuring 2 D20 dice. A D4, D6, D8, D10, percentile die, D12 and a D20 are in the Heavy Metal Icewind Dale 7 RPG Dice Set – including the full standard range of dice.



On the majority of the dice the highest value is replaced by the D&D ampersand logo. This is the case for both D20s in the D20 Dice Set and all bar the D4 and percentage dice in the 7 Dice Set. The percentage dice doesn’t feature it on any side, most probably as the 00 is used as zero not 100, whilst it is on an entire face of the D4 rather than replacing the 4s. It’s a nice spot of flair for the dice and the consistency across the set, and between the two sets, is a welcome one.



While the dice are clearly the main event, the box for the 7 Dice Set is something to be commended. It features a clear plastic panel to see into the set. The box has a magnetic close, something that instantly makes a product feel more premium. Even the foam insert is impressive. So much so that if you push the dice into it properly you are able to hold the set upside down without the dice falling out. Throw in the nice blue metallic D&D logos on the outside of the box and it is a stunning looking set before gamers even get their hands on the dice. The packaging for the D20 set is much more disposable by design, being just cardboard and plastic.



The two sets seemingly are for rather different purposes. The 7 Dice Set is for want of a better term the complete set. Unless a player will always want to roll advantage or disadvantage at the same time, or roll for attacks and spells at once, then it is all the dice most players would ever need. The two D20s in the other set feel more like an afterthought. With the throw away style packaging and no way for them to neatly fit into the 7 Dice Set’s box they will be thrown into a dice bag to be used alongside any other dice a player has. They are still the same high quality D20s, so for some this will be enough. It’s just surprising they aren’t oversized D20’s or something to make them stand out for someone with the 7 Dice Set.



These are being sold as Heavy Metal Icewind Dale dice sets for D&D players, yet there is nothing stopping Pathfinder players from using them – at least if the D&D logo being a flair on the dice doesn’t put them off. Being metal there is something instantly special and premium about these dice, that’s just not possible with plastic acrylic dice. There isn’t a magic line that once crossed you’ll never go back to non-metal dice, though chances are even after Icewind Dale players will want to keep using these dice. The dice themselves are stunning and easy to recommend. The 7 RPG Dice Set is the easier of the products to recommend though. Coming in it’s own storage box, with a great insert and look, it could easily be a gift to a D&D player or perhaps to yourself!



(Editor’s Note: The Ultra Pro Heavy Metal Icewind Dale D20 Set and 7 RPG Dice Set were provided to us by Asmodee for the review. They are both currently available from local board game stores! Find your local store here.)