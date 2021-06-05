Ark: Survival Evolved Update Patch Notes 2.57 and 2.58 Revealed

Two new patches have been released for Ark: Survival Evolved on multiple different platforms this week.
The first patch to arrive was update 2.57 which added the new Genesis Part 2 content to Ark: Survival Evolved. 2.58 is another smaller patch that addressed some crashing issues that people saw with update 2.58.
The two new patches were released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. You can read the full patch notes below.
Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the intro cinematic
- Fixed several server crashes
PS4 and Xbox One:
Current Version: v689.4 (.6 Server) – 06/03/2021
- Genesis Part 2 is now available!
- Added a “Reset Cinematics & Cosmetic Items” button to settings to enable a one-time playing of cinematics/receiving your cosmetics again.
- Copy Dino Settings to nearby Dinos adding to Multi Use wheel on Creatures
- Multiple Ferox bug fixes in various game modes (dedicated, non-dedicated, and single player)
- Fixed an exploit with MEKs
- Fixed an exploit with Managarmr
- Ferox will now display stats for both of its forms
- Enforcer can now climb walls by holding down X (similar to Bloodstalker)
- Cryofridge is now paintable
- Player Taxidermies now support hairstyles
- TEK Helmet multiuse wheel has been moved on keyboard to R
- Training Dummy updated to support equipping armour so more precise DPS can be identified
- Multiple holes, meshes, volume, floating folliage fixes across all platforms.
- New player whistle “All Passive Flee”
PC:
Current Version: v329.5 (v329.3 server) – 06/03/2012
- Genesis Part 2 is now available! (For unofficial hosts, the map name is Gen2)
- Epic Settings bumped up further for improved visuals
- Added a “Allow Enanched Max View Distance Mode” checkbox to settings
- Added a “Reset Cinematics & Cosmetic Items” button to settings to enable a one-time playing of cinematics/receiving your cosmetics again.
- Copy Dino Settings to nearby Dinos adding to Multi Use wheel on Creatures
- Multiple Ferox bug fixes in various game modes (dedicated, non-dedicated, and single player)
- Fixed an exploit with MEKs
- Fixed an exploit with Managarmr
- Ferox will now display stats for both of its forms
- Enforcer can now climb walls by holding down shift (similar to Bloodstalker)
- Cryofridge is now paintable
- Player Taxidermies now support hairstyles
- TEK Helmet multiuse wheel has been moved on keyboard to R
- Training Dummy updated to support equipping armour so more precise DPS can be identified
- Multiple holes, meshes, volume, floating folliage fixes across all platforms.
- New player whistle “All Passive Flee”
- New Server Configurations:
- Game.ini:
- bHexStoreAllowOnlyEngramTradeOption=true (only allows Engrams to be sold on the Hex Store, disables everything else).
- BaseHexagonRewardMultiplier=0.1 (Allows you to score hexagon rewards on specific servers)
- HexagonCostMultiplier=1 (Allows you to scale the hexagon cost of items in the Hexagon store)
- bDisableHexagonStore=0 (Allows you to disable the Hexagon store)
- Game.ini: