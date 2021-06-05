Ark: Survival Evolved Update Patch Notes 2.57 and 2.58 Revealed

Two new patches have been released for Ark: Survival Evolved on multiple different platforms this week.



The first patch to arrive was update 2.57 which added the new Genesis Part 2 content to Ark: Survival Evolved. 2.58 is another smaller patch that addressed some crashing issues that people saw with update 2.58.



The two new patches were released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. You can read the full patch notes below.



Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the intro cinematic

Fixed several server crashes

PS4 and Xbox One:

Current Version: v689.4 (.6 Server) – 06/03/2021

Genesis Part 2 is now available!

Added a “Reset Cinematics & Cosmetic Items” button to settings to enable a one-time playing of cinematics/receiving your cosmetics again.

Copy Dino Settings to nearby Dinos adding to Multi Use wheel on Creatures

Multiple Ferox bug fixes in various game modes (dedicated, non-dedicated, and single player)

Fixed an exploit with MEKs

Fixed an exploit with Managarmr

Ferox will now display stats for both of its forms

Enforcer can now climb walls by holding down X (similar to Bloodstalker)

Cryofridge is now paintable

Player Taxidermies now support hairstyles

TEK Helmet multiuse wheel has been moved on keyboard to R

Training Dummy updated to support equipping armour so more precise DPS can be identified

Multiple holes, meshes, volume, floating folliage fixes across all platforms.

New player whistle “All Passive Flee”

PC:

Current Version: v329.5 (v329.3 server) – 06/03/2012