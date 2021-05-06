Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.32 Patch Notes

The latest update for Zombie Army 4: Dead War has finally arrived. It’s only a small patch so don’t expect to see any new major features or content.



If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.32. This update has been released on May 6th, 2021.



The only patch notes we could find so far are from the PS4’s update history tab. You can see the details down below.

–Quality of life fixes for Death Canal and Blood Count.

-Bug fixes and improvements.

That’s all for this patch today. Zombie Army 4: Dead War is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.