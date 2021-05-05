MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries adds cross-platform play on May 27

Sold Out and developer Piranha Games announced today that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be adding cross-platform play starting on May 27 along with other game features.
Additionally, fans who play MechWarrior 5 can look forward to 30 new and enhanced features, along with the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC that will be playable entirely in co-op play. Those who play on PC and Xbox will have access to Kobold Hero Mech with a custom load-out and paint job.
In celebration of the new features coming to the game, the price has dropped to $29.99.
Here are more details, via Piranha Games:
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries finds players in the battlefields of the future, dominated by BattleMechs, hulking machines of war capable of leveling entire cities. As the inheritor of a once-glorious Mercenary company, the quest for glory and revenge will stretch light years, chasing the threads of interstellar intrigue on the journey to become an elite MechWarrior and mercenary commander.
The merc life of a MechWarrior BattleMech pilot continues in the “Heroes of the Inner Sphere” downloadable content. Follow your chosen career path from War Dog to Treasure Hunter in the new Career Mode. Explore new warzones, new quests, and new missions that span the full scope of the Inner Sphere. Hunt the Heroes with special quests that tell the story of seven new heroes and their lostech mechs. Find new mech chassis and variants, weapons, equipment, as well as blueprints to quirk your prized mechs.
Piranha Games has spent a year addressing player concerns for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, implementing enhancements and crushing pain points resulting in over 30 major updates.
Highlighted new features include:
– Cross-Platform Play – Fight alongside your friends with four-player player-versus-enemy co-op support on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store) and Xbox.
– Downloadable Content Sharing – Play cooperative games with players that own the downloadable content to experience the content.
– Extreme conditions.
– Loads of Gameplay Changes – Including Infantry present throughout game, full 360 LOD radar (with BAP available with downloadable content), more extreme conditions and effects, enhanced AI, enhanced salvage crates, and so much more.
– Campaign Changes – New story beginning and optional tutorial.
– User Interface Changes – Ability to track encounters and where to hunt desired ‘Mechs, instant action loading previously selected mechs and pilots, modding updates, amongst others.