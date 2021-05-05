MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries adds cross-platform play on May 27

Sold Out and developer Piranha Games announced today that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be adding cross-platform play starting on May 27 along with other game features.

Additionally, fans who play MechWarrior 5 can look forward to 30 new and enhanced features, along with the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC that will be playable entirely in co-op play. Those who play on PC and Xbox will have access to Kobold Hero Mech with a custom load-out and paint job.

In celebration of the new features coming to the game, the price has dropped to $29.99.

Here are more details, via Piranha Games: