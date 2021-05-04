Immortals Fenyx Rising 1.32 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Ubisoft has now released a new update for Immortals Fenyx Rising. This update should now be available for all platforms today.



The version number is 1.32 on the PS4, although it’s officially known as Title Update 1.3.1. Ubisoft notes this is only a small update to Immortals Fenyx Rising.



The official patch notes were revealed on the Ubisoft forums. You can read them in full detail below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bug Fixes.

Stability improvements.

Performance improvements.

QUESTS

[Fixed] Ensured that Prometheus uses the right pronoun for Fenyx in a Tale of Fire and Lightning quest.

ACTIVITIES

[Fixed] Fixed an issue that prevented progression scaling issues with Ubisoft Connect challenge rewards Shard.

[Fixed] Fixed an issue that caused Fenyx to appear in a different vault when restarting Aphrodite’s Vault.

[Fixed] Ubisoft Connect – Fixed an issue preventing the “Vault of Tartaros Completed” statistic to reach full completion.

[Fixed] Myths of the Eastern Realms – Fixed an issue where the player would not get all the fragments from the Mythical Monsters.

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue where Athena’s Dash ability would deal less damage after obtaining the Immortal Field Breaker upgrade.

[Fixed] Fixed the ordering of the Helmets of the Eastern Realm obtained from completing Myths of the Eastern Realm story.

[Fixed] Fixed an issue where Fenyx was stuck while idle on top of the Messenger of the Gods Statue when enjoying the beautiful view for too long. Heroes need breaks too!

SYSTEM