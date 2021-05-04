Sky Beneath demo now live on PC via Steam

Mindheaven Games released today the demo for the adventure game Sky Beneath for PC via Steam.
Sky Beneath will be available sometime in 2021 on PC via Steam and consoles. There’s no exact release date yet.
For more information about the game, here’s an overview:
In Sky Beneath, you assume the role of Cassie, an intrepid scavenger seeking salvage in abandoned mining facilities. Aided by your inventor friend Annie and the use of advanced alien technology, you take control of the gravity to walk on walls and ceilings and change the gravity direction of objects around you. You decide what’s up and down in this mind-bending science-fiction adventure!
Set on a planet in dissonance where cooperation between humans and an alien mining company has gone terribly wrong, Cassie and Annie must find a way to leave the ravaged planet for good. As you solve increasingly complex puzzles, you’ll traverse high tech research labs, opulent floating cities, and alien citadels. You’ll also encounter alien flora and fauna and learn more about the mysterious past of the scavengers’ former gang.
– Take Control of Gravity – Master it to move intuitively around the environment and manipulate objects around you.
– Overcome Challenging Puzzles and Dangerous Obstacles – Progress through increasingly complex scenarios to find your way out of a broken planet.
– Embark on a Science-Fiction Adventure – Traverse mysterious environments, encounter alien flora and fauna, and experience the story of two friends on the run.
– Become a Scavenger – Explore abandoned locations, collect advanced alien technology, and utilize it to become more powerful.