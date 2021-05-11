Apex Legends 1.68 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Respawn Entertainment has now released the latest patch for Apex Legends.



There are both normal patch notes as well as a server side update that is coming to Apex Legends later today. The main purpose of the update is to fix things more than add new content to the game.



Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for the game below via Twitter.

10:00 am PT Server + Client Patch

Fixed an error that was preventing players from logging in (‘Array index 1 is out of range”)

Arenas matches will now end if there are no players left on the enemy team

Arenas should now track “time survived” more consistently

Arenas should no longer display the “Apex Legends” screen transition with incorrect textures sometimes

Fixed low detail player models in the lobby. Goodbye derpy blob Legends, you will be missed.

Valkyrie’s passive no longer highlights players that are not alive and/or in spectator mode

Bloodhound will not longer be able to see tracking markers for Valkyrie while she’s using her jet pack. This is a temporary measure done to improve stability — we’ll look to restore this in a future patch

Addressed an error with the Stats page which was triggered by switching bank and forth between Arenas stats and Battle Royale stats

Valkyrie bundle promo image now properly directs players to the in-game store

General stability improvements

Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update