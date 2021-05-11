Apex Legends 1.68 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Respawn Entertainment has now released the latest patch for Apex Legends.
There are both normal patch notes as well as a server side update that is coming to Apex Legends later today. The main purpose of the update is to fix things more than add new content to the game.
Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for the game below via Twitter.
10:00 am PT Server + Client Patch
- Fixed an error that was preventing players from logging in (‘Array index 1 is out of range”)
- Arenas matches will now end if there are no players left on the enemy team
- Arenas should now track “time survived” more consistently
- Arenas should no longer display the “Apex Legends” screen transition with incorrect textures sometimes
- Fixed low detail player models in the lobby. Goodbye derpy blob Legends, you will be missed.
- Valkyrie’s passive no longer highlights players that are not alive and/or in spectator mode
- Bloodhound will not longer be able to see tracking markers for Valkyrie while she’s using her jet pack. This is a temporary measure done to improve stability — we’ll look to restore this in a future patch
- Addressed an error with the Stats page which was triggered by switching bank and forth between Arenas stats and Battle Royale stats
- Valkyrie bundle promo image now properly directs players to the in-game store
- General stability improvements
Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update
- Fixed a rock on Phase Runner that lacked collision detection (no more hiding inside ghost rocks)
- Spitfire adjustments:
- Per bullet damage decreased from 19 > 18
- Purple/Gole mag size reduced from 55 > 50
- Bocek adjustments:
- Max charge body shot damage decreased from 70 > 60
- Charge up time increased from 0.54 > 0.56
- Deadeye’s Tempo charge up time increased from 0.32 > 0.38
- Stack size decreased from 16 > 14, inventory slot count decreased from 48 > 28