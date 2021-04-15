The House of the Dead: Remake confirmed for Switch

Forever Entertainment and developer Megapixel Studio revealed today that The House of the Dead: Remake will be coming to Switch.

The House of the Dead first debuted back in 1997 in arcades. The remake version will feature multiple endings, two-player support, and more. Currently, the only announced platform for the House of the Dead remake is coming to is the Nintendo Switch. No word if it will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, or PC.

Here’s an overview of the game, via the publisher:

The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 in arcade platform. A classic arcade rail-shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards. Key Features – Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a fast-paced rail-shooter.

– True to the original gameplay.

– Well know arcade classic with modern graphics and controls.

– Multiple endings.

– Up to two players.

Check out below the announcement trailer for House of the Dead Remake:

There’s currently no release date yet announced for THe House of the Dead Remake but we’ll let you know as soon as the developer announces the official release date. Stay tuned for more information, especially with E3 coming up really soon.