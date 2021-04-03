Rumor: Alan Wake 2 in Development

Back in March 2020, Remedy Entertainment announced that they would be making two games for Epic. Neither of the two games were revealed, though many assumed this would be Alan Wake 2 and Control 2. While they remain a mystery, Jeff Grubb, notable industry insider, revealed he has heard talks one of them is Alan Wake 2.

Unfortunately, no information was revealed about the upcoming title, though Grubb noted this points to a change in Epic’s strategy. Up to this point we’ve seen Epic buy exclusivity for their platform, whereas this suggests they’re open to creating their own games.

While this is still a rumor, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise regardless of Grubb’s sources being accurate. Control’s second expansion, AWE, bridged the gap between the two franchises and offers a great way to explore both franchises further. We also know Remedy Entertainment obtained the rights to Alan Wake sometime back and these two things suggest they wanted to continue his story.

Hopefully this won’t be another exclusive and lead to better overall sales, but for now, at least we have potential confirmation.