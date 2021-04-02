Ys IX: Monstrum Nox adds PS5 support in Japan

New patch not available yet in the west

Falcom released today a new update for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in Japan that allows fans to play at 4K resolution when played on their PS5.

As of this writing, the PS5 support for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is not available for those who have bought the westernized version. Additionally, the new update also fixes new bugs to further make the game enjoyable and fun.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its store listing:

Feared Protectors: Play as any of the six notorious Monstrum, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures. The World Within the Walls: Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq. Strength of the Night: Familiar mechanics such as Flash Dodge and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes, while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight. Story

“What is real is defined by what is not.Who one is defined by who one isn’t.”

To move forward, one must accept these truths.

“Yes, in this prison—this cradle—

my dreams and reality became one.” Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is available now for PS4 worldwide, and will launch for Switch and PC via Steam this summer.