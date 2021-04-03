LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Delayed

TT Games has announced yet again that it has to delay the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.



Originally going to be released in Spring 2021, it has now been further delayed to a date that is yet unknown.



TT Games announced the game’s delay on Twitter by saying: “All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it. We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible“.

The original release date for the game was scheduled for Fall 2020 but now we know the game now needs more time to be developed.



The game will be available to play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.