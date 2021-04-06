No Man’s Sky 3.34 Update Patch Notes Released

Hello Games has now released a new update for its No Man’s Sky video game. This new update is version number 3.34.



Hello Games already released a big patch for No Man’s Sky recently, but this new update is to fix a few issues with the game.



You can read the patch notes below as posted on the game’s official website.

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused Expedition data to be unnecessarily re-downloaded from the server.

Fixed an issue that could cause repeated network duplication of NPCs, leading to decreased framerate (especially at Space Stations) and occasional crashes.

This patch also brings all previous fixes to consoles:

Fixed an issue that caused portable refiners and other placed objects to vanish in high network activity areas.

Fixed an issue that could cause some interactions to become unresponsive in high-network traffic situations.

Improved the audio effect when a mission patch is displayed on screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause weapon labels to scroll unnecessarily on the HUD.

Fixed an issue that could cause the mode select text to appear to have a fuzzy outline when selected.

Fixed a number of icon issues affecting missions supplied by NPCs found in planetary buildings.

Fixed an issue that caused the Inventory Full warning on the Expedition Page to appear in ALL CAPS.

No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.