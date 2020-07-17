No Man’s Sky ‘Desolation’ update now live

More story content, combat improvements, and more

Hello Games released today the No Man’s Sky “Desolation” update that adds The Minotaur, an exo mech that introduces a new way to traverse and explore planetary surfaces.

Additionally, the Desolation update adds a variety of new content such as more story content, combat improvements, and more.

Here’s an overview of the No Man’s Sky Desolation update, via its official website:

Desolation: Introducing Update 2.6

Scavenge and survive in the haunted wreckage of derelict freighters with the Desolation update. Introducing procedurally-generated freighters, more story content, combat improvements, freighter customization, and more!

Derelict Freighters – The remains of hastily abandoned freighters float adrift through space. Those who dare to explore these haunted corridors will find great reward—and great danger!

– The remains of hastily abandoned freighters float adrift through space. Those who dare to explore these haunted corridors will find great reward—and great danger! Procedurally Generated Interiors – Derelict freighters are procedurally generated, with no two interiors the same. The only way to learn the fate of the crew is to step through the airlock door and find out for yourself…

– Derelict freighters are procedurally generated, with no two interiors the same. The only way to learn the fate of the crew is to step through the airlock door and find out for yourself… Atmospheric Danger – Uncovering the freighters’ secrets won’t be easy, as these derelicts are full of danger. As the crews fled, systems failed: the lights are off, life support and gravity are offline, and the security AI has gone haywire…

– Uncovering the freighters’ secrets won’t be easy, as these derelicts are full of danger. As the crews fled, systems failed: the lights are off, life support and gravity are offline, and the security AI has gone haywire… Deadly Infestations – Some freighters have been infested with a sinister alien presence. Whatever you do, do not disturb the nests…

– Some freighters have been infested with a sinister alien presence. Whatever you do, do not disturb the nests… Procedural Stories – Each derelict freighter has a unique story to tell. Uncover hints about each crewmember’s fate by retrieving ship logs and personal effects, and ultimately gain access to the captain’s log for insight into the vessel’s final hours.

– Each derelict freighter has a unique story to tell. Uncover hints about each crewmember’s fate by retrieving ship logs and personal effects, and ultimately gain access to the captain’s log for insight into the vessel’s final hours. Improved Bloom Effects – A new technique for bloom lighting has been implemented, resulting in enhanced color vibrancy and a softer ambience around light sources.

– A new technique for bloom lighting has been implemented, resulting in enhanced color vibrancy and a softer ambience around light sources. Improved Lens Flare – The intensity and quality of lens flare has been revisited, and the sun is now an additional source of lens flare. Lens dust is much more evident, and the halo effect surrounding bright light sources is subtly animated.

– The intensity and quality of lens flare has been revisited, and the sun is now an additional source of lens flare. Lens dust is much more evident, and the halo effect surrounding bright light sources is subtly animated. New Lighting Effects – New volumetric light sources have been added, and the Exosuit torch beam is now textured with realistic lens artefacts, enhancing the atmosphere of derelict freighters.

– New volumetric light sources have been added, and the Exosuit torch beam is now textured with realistic lens artefacts, enhancing the atmosphere of derelict freighters. Salvage Freighter Technologies – Extract upgrades from derelict freighters and use these personalized, unique items to both upgrade your freighter and make it reflect the history of ships you’ve scavenged. As well as improvements to your capital ships’ warp drive, new fleet upgrades can be found and fitted to your freighter. These boosts will permanently improve the abilities of your frigates as they explore the universe. In addition, freighter upgrades are no longer restricted to the technology inventory, and may be installed in the general freighter inventory.

– Extract upgrades from derelict freighters and use these personalized, unique items to both upgrade your freighter and make it reflect the history of ships you’ve scavenged. As well as improvements to your capital ships’ warp drive, new fleet upgrades can be found and fitted to your freighter. These boosts will permanently improve the abilities of your frigates as they explore the universe. In addition, freighter upgrades are no longer restricted to the technology inventory, and may be installed in the general freighter inventory. Freighter Inventory Upgrades – Salvage Auto-Expanding Freighter Modules from derelicts and graft additional inventory space onto your capital ship’s cargo hold.

– Salvage Auto-Expanding Freighter Modules from derelicts and graft additional inventory space onto your capital ship’s cargo hold. Freighter Customization – Your capital ship can now be recolored from the Upgrade Control terminal on the freighter bridge.

– Your capital ship can now be recolored from the Upgrade Control terminal on the freighter bridge. Freighter Inventory Management – Freighter storage boxes can now be accessed directly from the inventory screen tabs.

– Freighter storage boxes can now be accessed directly from the inventory screen tabs. Freighter Teleporter – Teleport Modules may now be built aboard freighters, allowing direct teleportation between bases, space stations, and your capital ship.

– Teleport Modules may now be built aboard freighters, allowing direct teleportation between bases, space stations, and your capital ship. Improved Combat Mechanics – Multi-Tool weapons have been rebalanced with a focus on a faster-paced, more dynamic, and more satisfying combat experience. Sentinel health and weapons have been tweaked, and combat reinforcements now spawn in greater numbers. Weapon visuals, including crosshairs, muzzle flash, camera shake and projectile visibility have all been improved.

– Multi-Tool weapons have been rebalanced with a focus on a faster-paced, more dynamic, and more satisfying combat experience. Sentinel health and weapons have been tweaked, and combat reinforcements now spawn in greater numbers. Weapon visuals, including crosshairs, muzzle flash, camera shake and projectile visibility have all been improved. Space Encounter Guidance – Mining asteroids in space now has the chance to reveal an Anomaly Detection Beacon. These single-use devices can probe local space and detect nearby anomalous objects for investigation and potential rewards.

– Mining asteroids in space now has the chance to reveal an Anomaly Detection Beacon. These single-use devices can probe local space and detect nearby anomalous objects for investigation and potential rewards. Player Titles – Celebrate milestones and express individuality with hundreds of unique player titles.

– Celebrate milestones and express individuality with hundreds of unique player titles. New Nexus Missions – More varieties of multiplayer mission are available at the Nexus on the Space Anomaly. Group up with other Travellers to survey the life and geography of exotic planets, or assist lost souls whose starships have met an unfortunate fate.

No Man’s Sky is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Check out below the update trailer: