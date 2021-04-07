Deadly Premonition 2 coming to PC later this year

Rising Star Games and developer Toybox revealed via the 2020 annual report that Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be coming to PC via Steam sometime in 2021.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is the sequel to Deadly Premonition that first debuted for Switch in July 2020.

Here’s an overview of Deadly Premonition 2 for PC, via its publisher: