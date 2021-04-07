Deadly Premonition 2 coming to PC later this year

Deadly Premonition 2 coming to PC later this year
Available now for Switch

Rising Star Games and developer Toybox revealed via the 2020 annual report that Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be coming to PC via Steam sometime in 2021.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is the sequel to Deadly Premonition that first debuted for Switch in July 2020.

Here’s an overview of Deadly Premonition 2 for PC, via its publisher:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carre and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carre serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carre and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin solving the case.

Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!
Both a Prequel and a Sequel – A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carre.
An Open-Ended Adventure – Travel around the town of Le Carre by foot or skateboard.
Mini-Games – Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more.
Customization – Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo