Deadly Premonition 2 coming to PC later this year

Rising Star Games and developer Toybox revealed via the 2020 annual report that Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be coming to PC via Steam sometime in 2021.
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is the sequel to Deadly Premonition that first debuted for Switch in July 2020.
Here’s an overview of Deadly Premonition 2 for PC, via its publisher:
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carre and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carre serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carre and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin solving the case.
– Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!
– Both a Prequel and a Sequel – A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carre.
– An Open-Ended Adventure – Travel around the town of Le Carre by foot or skateboard.
– Mini-Games – Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more.
– Customization – Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks.