Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise launches July 10

Rising Star Games announced today that Deadly Premonition 2 will launch in both physical and digital format for Switch on July 10 for $49.99.

Deadly Premonition 2 is the sequel of Deadly Premonition that received a lot of mixed reaction when it launched on last-gen consoles. Players will once again step into the role of Special Agent York as he unravels new mysteries.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Rising Star Games:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carré and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery. Key Features – Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!

– Both a prequel and a sequel: A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carré.

– An open-ended adventure: Travel around the town of Le Carré by foot or skateboard.

– Mini-games: Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more.

– Customization: Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks.

Check out the new release date announcement trailer below:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be available on July 10 for the Nintendo Switch. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.