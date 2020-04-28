Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise launches July 10

Release date trailer released

Rising Star Games announced today that Deadly Premonition 2 will launch in both physical and digital format for Switch on July 10 for $49.99.

Deadly Premonition 2 is the sequel of Deadly Premonition that received a lot of mixed reaction when it launched on last-gen consoles. Players will once again step into the role of Special Agent York as he unravels new mysteries.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Rising Star Games:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carré and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery.

Key Features

Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!
Both a prequel and a sequel: A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carré.
An open-ended adventure: Travel around the town of Le Carré by foot or skateboard.
Mini-games: Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more.
Customization: Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks.

Check out the new release date announcement trailer below:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be available on July 10 for the Nintendo Switch. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.

