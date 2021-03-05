March Madden NFL 21 Update Patch Released

EA Sports has now released the latest update to Madden NFL 21. This patch is available on all platforms.



The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will have their own patch notes as things are different. The PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions have their own notes.



You can check out the patch notes posted below from the Madden NFL 21 official website.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Key Highlights:

Fix for QB freezing in certain play formations

Fix for missing Pro Bowl active abilities

Various MUT UI fixes

Franchise updates to trade logic and player value

“League History” addition to Franchise

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue causing the QB to freeze after flipping Gun Split Close Play Action plays while also hot routing the HB.

Fixed an issue causing some QB’s to repeat their pre-play walk-to-line, getting set in the formation animation twice.

Fixed an issue preventing some abilities from being equipped for players on the Pro Bowl roster.

Fixed an incorrect route shown in the play-art for the play Gun Tight Doubles Zig Under.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the receiver to run back toward the line instead of breaking out when running a zig route.

Fixed an issue with Hit Sticks not tracking properly for Abilities using Hit Stick accumulation for In the Zone criteria (e.g. Avalanche)

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Various UI Fixes

Franchise Updates:

NEW: Improvements to Trade Logic and Player Value

NEW: League History Dev Note : For Madden NFL 21, League History will begin at the year of your Franchise when the update goes live and populate each year onward. Check out our deep dive on League History, Trade Logic and Player Value Gridiron Notes to learn more!

Fixed issue where “Backlash” ability was called “Pass Lead Elite”

Fixed naming of Seahawks stadium to Lumen Field (for new Franchises)

Dev Note: All updates also apply to Gen4 consoles.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Key Highlights:

Fix for QB freezing in certain play formations

Fix for missing Pro Bowl active abilities

Fixed rusher logic in certain punting situations

Gameplay Updates: