Amazing New Black Myth: Wukong Trailer Revealed

A brand new trailer has been revealed for the amazing looking action game called Black Myth: Wukong.



To celebrate the Year of the Ox, developer Game Science has revealed a great looking trailer for Black Myth: Wukong.



Unlike other developers, Game Science isn’t shy on showing us actual game footage. This is not a fabricated CGI trailer that some other AAA publishers love to show off.



While the new trailer is only 3 minutes long, we get to see new levels, new enemies as well as new bosses that Wukong has to face.



Wukong has been made using Unreal Engine 4, although the graphics look worthy of a next-gen video game. Not to mention the action will satisfy fans of Nioh and Sekiro!



Sadly, there is no current release date for the game yet. However, presumably the game should be out for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in the near future.



Anyway, you can look at the new trailer posted down below. Are you excited for this new release title?