Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 4 begins next week

Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic revealed today that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will have its Season 4 start next week, March 22 across all available platforms.

Per Devolver Digital, the game will teleport players to 2021’s most memeable jelly beans to a neon-drenched Blunderdome of the future.

Astronauts, alien invaders and even mysterious Beans In Black will try to outrun their rivals in a maxed-out season that’s loaded with 7 radiant new Rounds, fluorescent fashion, emotes and loads more as they party like it’s 4041.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for PS4 and PC via Steam. The Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch version will be available this Summer.

Check out the new trailer below: