Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 Roadmaps Updated

Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077, players trust of CD Projekt Red decreased, but their updated roadmap reaffirms their current plans.

While no details were given for Cyberpunk 2077, a number of patches and changes have improved the core experience already. Kotaku reported on Michał Nowakowski, SVP of business development, comments towards investors on the situation.

We have published several patches. We have just published a really big one yesterday and we have published several hotfixes. Each and every one of them brings us closer to going back to the PSN store. However, the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony. We do believe we’re closer than further, but of course, the final call is theirs, so let’s wait and see. Kotaku

Reddit user PricklyAssassin also posted some potential upcoming content they found while data mining the Steam version of Cyberpunk 2077. According to their post, Epic Game Store (EGS) initially listed 18 free DLC items, which was later reduced to 10 and three, seemingly paid, DLC packs were listed with no further information. The supposed items include the following.

Ripperdocs Expansion Body Shops Expansion Fashion Forward Expansion Gangs of Night City – Body of Chrome Rides of the Dark Future The Relic Unnamed content PricklyAssassin via Reddit

So far CD Projekt Red has not issued a comment on these rumors, leading to people speculating it’s legitimate given they have debunked rumors in the past.

And, while there is still no date on the next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077, PR lead Radek Grabowski later tweeted the next-generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set for release in the back half of 2021. That is still planned to be a free update for existing owners or a separate purchase for newcomers.