Bang & Olufsen Announced Beoplay Portal for Xbox and PC

Today, Bang & Olufsen officially revealed Beoplay Portal for Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. The headset, which was teased earlier this week as an upcoming partnership between Bang & Olufsen and Microsoft, is set to bring the beloved sound and design to Xbox.

Beoplay Portal will come in three colors, black anthracite, grey mist and navy brass and run $499 for the headset. This, unsurprisingly, makes it one of the most premium gaming headsets out there, second really to Audeze’s LCD-GX.

While the cost puts it on par with the Xbox Series X itself, Beoplay Portal boasts an array of microphones, active noise cancelation (ANC), expertly tuned drivers that are set to capitalize on Dolby Atmos spatial audio, along with instant connection to an Xbox via 2.4 Ghz wireless. Bang & Olufsen also notes it includes Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C for both usage and charging, along with 3.5 mm for more traditional players.

In addition to all these features, Beoplay Portal weighs a mere 282g, with a strong focus on comfort. Memory foam, breathable materials and pressure relieving headband are designed for either a long gaming or music session. Plus, with up to 12 hours with Xbox wireless or up to 24 via Bluetooth and ANC, there is a lot you can do, especially with an estimated 2 hour charge time.

The Bang & Olufsen App also allows for different equalization settings, including different presets for popular genres, making it a really well rounded headset.

Right now Beoplay Portal is available for preorder via Microsoft, with black anthracite expected to ship on April 21. Those interested in grey mist will have to wait until May 21 and navy brass slightly after on May 28.