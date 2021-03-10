Disintegration developer shuts down

The studio behind the game called Disintegration announced today that the company is shutting down.

Here’s the statement of V1 Interactive via its official Twitter page:

We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing. We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful. And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us.

Additionally, Marcus Leto, president of V1 Interactive released the following statement as well, via Twitter:

At V1, our priority has been to the wellbeing of our employees. We’ve been transparent with them about the state of things for months and are making this decision now so they still have ample time to search for new jobs while being supported by our studio.

Disintegration is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.