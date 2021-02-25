System Shock remake coming to PC this summer

Nightdive Studios announced today that System Shock remake will be coming to PC sometime during the summer via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store.
Fans of System Shock can now pre-order the game for $44.99. Those who pre-order will have access to the upcoming updated classic System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition.
As for the console version, they are currently planned but no word as to when it will be released.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Nightdive Studios:
The new System Shock is a complete remake of the groundbreaking immersive sim, first released in 1994. Players, in the space-boots of an unnamed hacker who awakes after a six-month snooze, finds Citadel Station in quite the state. Murderous robots, killer cyborgs, and malicious mutants have run amok. And the station’s AI, SHODAN, seems to have developed quite the God complex.
Nightdive has given the entirely remade System Shock the full treatment, recreating the fan-favorite title for modern players with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, revamped hacking, and a renovated Citadel Station with all sorts of new areas and secrets to uncover.
– The Return of SHODAN – The talented Terri Brosius returns to bring her unique vocal venom to the villainous AI SHODAN
– Hackers Gonna Hack – System Shock features a totally revamped hacking system featuring new 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) gameplay, providing new enemies and challenges
– Familiar but… Different – Citadel Station is bigger and more terrifying than ever with all-new areas, traps, puzzles, and of course, plenty of secrets to uncover
– The Sound of Terror – Re-recorded audio logs provide players with a drip-feed of horrifying lore as they piece together exactly what went wrong for the dwellers of Citadel Station
– Robots and Zombies and Lasers… Oh My – Blast, smash, and occasionally flee from re-imagined enemies like angry Repair-Bots, “Hopper” Mobile Lasers, mutants, cyborgs, and all kinds of bloodthirsty monsters and aggressive automatons