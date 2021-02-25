System Shock remake coming to PC this summer

Nightdive Studios announced today that System Shock remake will be coming to PC sometime during the summer via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store.

Fans of System Shock can now pre-order the game for $44.99. Those who pre-order will have access to the upcoming updated classic System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition.

As for the console version, they are currently planned but no word as to when it will be released.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nightdive Studios: