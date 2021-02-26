Returnal Gets New Gameplay Trailer

During today’s State of Play, Housemarque gave players a three minute walkthrough of their upcoming PS5 exclusive Returnal.
For those unfamiliar with the upcoming title, Sony gave some new details about it in a blog post earlier today.
Returnal‘s gameplay is a relentless and fast-paced shooter in the beginning. We’ve taken a lot of inspiration from the different genres (roguelikes and other likes) and created something really special that offers a unique challenge with a strong focus on the tight gameplay we’re known for.
As a fresher component to a Housemarque game, the State of Play also touches upon the ways we create a tangible atmosphere, where you’ll piece together the story’s mysteries. We recently shared a bit more about the world of Returnal in our “Atropos” video. Narrative is a big part of the Returnal experience, though we’re telling that story in some subtle ways: You’ll encounter voice logs and glimpses of different realities on your journey, without distracting you from the bullet hell action of the main game. This all adds up to a layered and personal story that we can’t wait to have you get stuck into – especially the playable sequences which you’ll learn more about very soon…PlayStation Blog
While it sounds exciting and looks to be interesting, players will need to wait until April 30 to check Returnal out.