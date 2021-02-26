Kena: Bridge of Spirits Release Date Confirmed; New Trailer Released

Following rumors of Kena: Bridge of Spirits being a March 2021 PlayStation Plus title, the title is now set to release on Aug. 24, 2021 on PlayStation 4/5 and PC. Those interested will be able to snag the regular version for $40 or the deluxe, which includes the OST and unique costumes, for $50. To go along with this announcement, Ember Lab released a new trailer showcasing what players can expect from it.

Ember Labs describes Kena: Bridge of Spirits as follows:

The Story Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped. Find the Rot Timid and illusive spirits scattered throughout the forest. They maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Key Features Build Your Team: Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment. Explore: A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world. Fast-Paced Combat: Spirits have become corrupt, trapped and unable to move on, challenging Kena at every turn. Epic Game Store Listing

In addition to the trailer, Ember Games chief operations officer Josh Grier had the following to say:

We’re overwhelmed by and grateful for the enthusiasm surrounding Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and we can’t wait to share our game with everyone this August. We’re taking the next few months to further polish and optimize for the best possible game. It’s been quite an experience completing our first title during the pandemic. We are super excited to reveal the latest trailer and announce the launch date. Press Release

Expect more information as we get closer to the Aug. 24 release date.