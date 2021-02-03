Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack announced for Switch, PS4, and PC

KOEI Tecmo and developer Gust announced Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack will be released on April 22 worldwide. The Deluxe Pack will include Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX, Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, and Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX.

Additionally, fans of Atelier games can look forward to all of the downloadable content released for all three games, as well as new content such as new costumes. There will also have a Photo Mode, a digital artbook, and double-speed battle mode in all three games.

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack will be released on April 22 for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.